Added: 19.07.2022 12:59 | 9 views | 0 comments

Love Lāna‘i is partnering with scientists, practitioners and academics to share their knowledge and expertise of Hawaiian language and culture with guests in a new speaker series. The Love Lāna‘i Cultural Exchange Programme’s inaugural event will take place 26-27 August in the Hulopo’e Ballroom at Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i.