Hotel Indigo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, has expanded its offering in New York City with the brand’s second opening this year and its fourth property overall in the city. Hotel Indigo Flushing is minutes from Flushing Main Street – an ideal location to explore the bustling international neighborhood.