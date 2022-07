CDC eliminates Covid-19 programme for cruise ships



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



The CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships is no longer in effect. CDC will continue to publish guidance to help cruise ships continue to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers, crew and communities going forward. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises