Silversea welcomes Silver Endeavour to its fleet



Silversea Cruises® welcomes Silver EndeavourSM to its fleet - one of the world’s most luxurious expedition ships. The fifth expedition ship in its fleet of 11, Silver Endeavour strengthens Silversea’s position as the leader in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, broadening the industry’s most diverse polar offering for guests’ enjoyment. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises