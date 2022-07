Virgin Galactic announces new spaceship manufacturing facility



Source: aeronewsglobal.com



Virgin Galactic, an aerospace and space travel company, has announced it has signed a long-term lease for a new final assembly manufacturing facility for its next-generation Delta class spaceships. The facility will be capable of producing up to six spaceships per year and will bring hundreds of highly skilled aerospace engineering and manufacturing jobs to the area. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Jobs, SPA Tags: Virginia