Singapore expecting 4-6 million international visitor arrivals in 2022



The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced its forecast for international visitor arrivals (IVA), following the city’s reopening of the borders under the Vaccinated Travel Framework launched on 1 April 2022. With global travel picking up pace, Singapore expects to receive between 4 and 6 million visitors in 2022. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Singapore