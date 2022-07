Busan, a special bleisure city



Located at the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula, the coastal city of Busan features diverse elements ranging from a world-class MICE infrastructure to mountains, rivers, and the sea, making it an optimal location to enjoy both business and pleasure. As a result, the number of bleisure and workcation visitors is on the rise, and Busan is making vigorous marketing efforts as Korea's only maritime bleisure city.