Airlines leaving half a billion pounds on the table new data reveals



Added: 17.07.2022 3:00 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: lmarks.com



Airlines are overlooking half a billion pounds in untapped ancillary revenue from travellers desperate for assurance theyâ€™ll actually board their flight, according to new research by tech company Zamna. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »