Added: 16.07.2022 21:20 | 11 views | 0 comments

On April 18, 2023, Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th Anniversary - making it one of the longest-operating travel companies in the world. To commemorate the milestone, the cruise line is planning special events and activities, including two commemorative transatlantic crossings. Today, the April 4, 2023, crossing opens for booking, while the Oct. 15, 2022, departure has limited space remaining.