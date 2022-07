ASTA announces big changes to Global Convention in 2023



Added: 16.07.2022 18:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.as-coa.org



The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is pleased to announce their partnership with Discover Puerto Rico to host the 2023 ASTA Global Convention (AGC) in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and the Puerto Rico Convention Center, May 2-4, 2023. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Puerto Rico