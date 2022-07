flydubai launches flights to Samarkand Uzbekistan



Added: 16.07.2022 2:00 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: fridaymagazine.ae



flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of flights to Samarkand in Uzbekistan from 20 September with a twice-weekly service. With the addition of flights to Samarkand, flydubai grows its operations in the market to two points including the capital, Tashkent. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Dubai