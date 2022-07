FLYR Labs acquires Newshore



Source: flyrlabs.com



Newshore, an end-to-end airline e-commerce software company, is joining FLYR Labs (FLYR) to further extend the capabilities of The Revenue Operating System®. The acquisition will further enable airlines to overcome the challenges of legacy technology, providing a frictionless and scalable digital customer experience – all while unlocking maximum revenue potential from dynamically priced fares and ancillaries through their direct sales channel.