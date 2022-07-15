PATA appoints Audra Morrice, Chef and Judge of MasterChef (Singapore and Asia) as their Ambassador

Added: 15.07.2022 12:30 | 0 views | 0 comments

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Audra Morrice, chef, author and host/judge of MasterChef (Asia and Singapore) as its Ambassador for Sustainable, Gastronomic Tourism.