Da Nang more popular to Korean stars, KoLs



Added: 15.07.2022 8:42 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: navyvets.com



Since the reopening of the direct air route linking Da Nang city with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon, the central Vietnamese city has become more popular among Korean stars and Key Opinion Leaders (KoLs). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Router