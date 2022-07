Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts launches new study on blended travel



Added: 15.07.2022 2:15 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.visitpittsburgh.com



With the arrival of the first peak travel season since the beginning of the pandemic, a new survey commissioned by Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts - part of IHG Hotels & Resorts and one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands - which polled over 1,200 US consumers, reveals Millennials (25 to 44 years old) (65%) and Gen Z (18 to 24 years old) (59%) consumers are clined to work for a company that offers frequent travel or flexible (work + leisure) blended travel possibilities as a perk. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels