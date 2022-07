IHG launches all-new IHG One Rewards app



Added: 15.07.2022 0:01 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ihg.com



The world is on the move and as guests embark on this new era of travel, IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has launched an all-new IHG One Rewards app. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels