The Ritz-Carlton is proud to announce it has been named the top luxury brand by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study for a second consecutive year, representing the highest guest satisfaction rating among travelers in the study’s luxury segment. The Ritz-Carlton has achieved first place for 7 out of the last 8 years.