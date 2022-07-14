Delta Air Lines announces June quarter 2022 profit



Added: 14.07.2022 19:18 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fool.com



Delta Air Lines on Wednesday reported financial results for the June quarter 2022 and provided its outlook for the September quarter 2022. Highlights of the June quarter 2022 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, can be found below. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »