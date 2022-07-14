American Airlines publishes 2021 environmental, social and governance report



Added: 14.07.2022 14:37 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: broadwaydirect.com



American Airlines Group Inc. issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report today, providing updates on the companyâ€™s strategy and progress across key issues over the year. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »