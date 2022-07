American Airlines publishes 2021 environmental, social and governance report



American Airlines Group Inc. issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report today, providing updates on the company’s strategy and progress across key issues over the year. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »