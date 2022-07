Added: 14.07.2022 14:43 | 13 views | 0 comments

International travel from Europe was set to make a promising start to recovery in 2022. However, chaos at many European airports is likely to hinder growth as queues and cancellations are quickly becoming air travel norms, says GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that airlines failing to adequately prepare for travel’s great comeback has resulted in staff shortages.