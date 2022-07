Added: 14.07.2022 13:57 | 9 views | 0 comments

Innovative new program pairs first-of-their-kind BOLD IncubatorSM events with the power of Wyndham to address development challenges unique to the Black community – Stonecrest Resorts CEO Vaughn Irons joins as BOLD’s inaugural member, unveils plans for a new 110-room TRYP® by Wyndham hotel in Atlanta’s Stonecrest suburb