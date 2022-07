Five major tourism developments opening in Qatar before FIFA World Cup 2022



Before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off in November an assortment of exceptional new tourism developments will open across the country. From a winter-sun wonderland to a water sports paradise, these developments each add something special to the peninsula’s eclectic mix of attractions and activities to suit every type of traveller. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: FIFA