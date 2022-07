Ninh Binh actively implements World Heritage Convention



Source: readtoolead.com



Since Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex was recognised as World Cultural and Natural Heritage by UNESCO in 2014, Ninh Binh province has made a range of efforts in issuing policies and programmes in an attempt to preserve and promote the heritage's value in line with the World Heritage Convention.