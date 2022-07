Calls to reform National Park visitor reservation systems



Nearly 400 travel industry organisations - including domestic and international organisations have sent a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and National Park Service Director Chuck Sams calling for reforms to the visitor reservation systems in the national parks. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Reforms