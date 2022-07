ITB Asia form SACEOS partnership to host Singapore MICE Forum



ITB Asia, ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show,’ is back and on track for a physical event in October and shines light on new collaboration with Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS), the national trade association for meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and events in Singapore. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Singapore