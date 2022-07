Added: 13.07.2022 17:45 | 17 views | 0 comments

The 7th edition of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Global Conference on Wine Tourism will be held in La Rioja in 2023. This new edition was presented at the Vivanco Museum of Wine Culture, with the participation of Concha Andreu, President of the Government of La Rioja; Reyes Maroto, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism; and the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili