Orient Express entrusts architect & designer Hugo Toro



Added: 13.07.2022 13:15 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: giantimagemanagement.com



Having joined forces to launch the Palazzo Donà Giovannelli hotel project in Venice, Orient Express and Arsenale S.p.A. have come together again for the opening of the next Orient Express La Minerva Hotel in Rome, a prestigious address acquired by Arsenale in February 2022. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels