AWS selected as Delta’s preferred cloud provider



Source: www.losandes.com.ar



Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, is part of the latest acceleration in Delta Air Lines' digital business transformation with the announcement of a multi-year agreement to serve as the airline's preferred cloud provider. AWS will help Delta unlock technologies and streamline processes that will make the customer experience faster, smoother, and more secure - from the booking process to the flight experience.