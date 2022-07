5-star Ana Mandara Cam Ranh Vietnam opens



Added: 12.07.2022 13:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.reic.vn



Ana Mandara Cam Ranh, Bai Dai, Cam Lam has officially opened to guests from July 7 in its first phase. According to the leader of Sovico Khanh Hoa Company, Ltd. (investor), Ana Mandara Cam Ranh is considered as a replacement project for Ana Mandara Nha Trang (closed to tourists from June 30). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Baidu