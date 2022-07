Landmark tourist destinations in new Vietnam passport



Source: en.ird.fr



The Ministry of Public Security will use a new passport form from 1st July 2022. The new template consists of 50 pages, printed with famous cultural heritage sites and landmarks such as Trang An Landscape Complex, Ha Long Bay, Hue Imperial Citadel, Hung Temple, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Nha Rong Wharf, Lung Cu Flag Pole, Fansipan ... to promote the image of Vietnam.