Car mosaic in Hai Phong Vietnam breaks world record



Source: vietcamholidays.com



About 1,850 cars formed a map of Vietnam in northern Hai Phong city on July 9, breaking the current world record of 750 cars. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »