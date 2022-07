Vail Resorts cfo Michael Barkin to step down



Vail Resorts has announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin will be stepping down after nearly a decade in role to take time to pursue personal opportunities. Barkin’s resignation will be effective December 31, 2022, or such other date as mutually agreed upon based on the timing of appointing a successor and a transition. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: President