AIDA Cruises continues its long-standing commitment as main sponsor of the “Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern” until 2024. With the signing of the new agreement, the Rostock-based cruise line and the regional classical music festival are taking up the partnership already lasting for more than 20 years and are announcing the highlight of the next joint season at the same time.