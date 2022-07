Swan Hellenic’s SH Vega sets sail for Arctic after naming ceremony



Swan Hellenic has announced that the Naming Ceremony of its second ice-class cultural expedition cruise ship, SH Vega, had taken place at Helsinki Shipyard. The ship is now on her way to Norway and her first cultural expedition cruise of the Arctic, an 11-day exploration of the Svalbard Archipelago, departing Tromsø on the 20th of July 2022. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises