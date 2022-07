Added: 09.07.2022 14:00 | 63 views | 0 comments

“Heart on Board” is the name of the new TV-Highlight format for the German channel VOX in cooperation with AIDA Cruises, which will be broadcast in 2023. Preparations for the dating show are in full swing. Currently, the TV station is looking for open-minded singles together with the cruise company, who want to find the great love during a dreamlike AIDA cruise.