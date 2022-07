Oman Air ramps up programmes aimed at empowering Omanis



Added: 08.07.2022 13:15 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.utilities-me.com



Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is enabling more opportunities for Omanis from varied academic backgrounds, providing them with access to more leadership and specialised positions, including pilots, engineers, and commercial roles. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »