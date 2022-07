Added: 08.07.2022 10:22 | 7 views | 0 comments

The third in a series of interactive #DubaiDestinations summer guides titled ‘Staycations and Playcations’ has been issued. Developed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the guide lists the top-rated getaways in the emirate ranging from luxury hotels and beachfront resorts to recreation destinations and water parks.