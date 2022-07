Hilton celebrates debut in the Galapagos Islands



Added: 07.07.2022 19:22 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.redsavannah.com



Hilton has announced the opening of the extraordinary Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton, a boutique estate with 21 villas and deluxe rooms brimming with the charm of an Ecuadorian Hacienda. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Royals