Added: 07.07.2022 16:00 | 8 views | 0 comments

Accor, global hotel operator and leader in Luxury & Lifestyle hospitality, operates a unique portfolio of brands covering all segments, from economy to luxury, in 110 countries. The Group is evolving its structure to capitalise on the transformation undertaken in recent years, consolidate its leadership positions, focus its efforts, strengthen its know-how, accelerate its growth and continue to improve its profitability