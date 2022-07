Accor to open three premium properties in Uzbekistan



Accor is strengthening its Uzbekistan presence with the opening of three new premium hotels: Mövenpick Samarkand, Swissôtel Tashkent, as well as the construction of the new Swissôtel Charvak in Tashkent. The total room capacity of three hotels will add up to more than 500 rooms. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels