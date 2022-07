Emirates secures summer flight schedules



Added: 07.07.2022 11:23 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: blog.middleeasttoday.net



Emirates expects a busy summer and is set to operate as scheduled over the peak travel season, including at its 39 European points. The Dubai carrier has over 24,000 scheduled passengers flying to and from 129 airports around the world this summer and is co-ordinating with its ground handling partners to ensure smooth passenger movement. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Dubai, Airports, Emirates Tags: EU