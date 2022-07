Added: 07.07.2022 10:34 | 14 views | 0 comments

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the upcoming release of the airline’s first non-fungible token collection, ‘EY-ZERO1’. The utility-driven series features ten detailed 3D aircraft models, each showcasing a unique Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner livery.