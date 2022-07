Canada extends border restrictions for inbound travellers



The Government of Canada has put in place border measures to reduce the risk of the importation and transmission of Covid-19 and new variants in Canada related to international travel. It is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada. Requirements for travellers arriving to Canada are expected to remain in effect until at least 30 September 2022. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Canada Tags: Government