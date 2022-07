Added: 07.07.2022 11:08 | 15 views | 0 comments

Marriott Hotels is furthering its partnership with idea engine TED through its educational arm TED-Ed, to debut their first-ever immersive experience outside of a TED conference. Aimed at sparking curiosity and enriching the experience of global travellers, the rooms feature interactive, mind-bending activities integrated into the Marriott Hotels guest room design.