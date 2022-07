Added: 07.07.2022 8:30 | 11 views | 0 comments

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., has been contracted to provide 42 satellite platforms as well as assembly, integration, and test (AIT), launch, and space vehicle commissioning support services to Northrop Grumman to satisfy the U.S. Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer prototype constellation (T1TL) award.