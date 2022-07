Added: 07.07.2022 8:14 | 13 views | 0 comments

Boeing, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik have signed a three-party agreement that reinforces joint efforts to support Germany’s new P-8A Poseidon fleet. With the new agreement, Boeing, ESG and Lufthansa Technik will be the team responsible for executing the P-8A sustainment program in Germany.