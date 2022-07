The Dorcester unveils renovation programme



London’s The Dorchester has revealed the design of its major renovation, which is due to complete in September 2022. The hotel has engaged renowned names in design and architecture with Pierre-Yves Rochon and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio involved. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: London