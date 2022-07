Village Hotels optimizes wholesale distribution exclusively with Expedia



Village Hotels, a group of more than 30 hotels across the UK, has joined Expedia Group's Optimised Distribution programme, a partnership that provides travellers with better room rates and more accurate content across trusted third-party travel providers. Village Hotels joins a growing list of well-known hotel chains partnering with Expedia to simplify their wholesale distribution strategy.