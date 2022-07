Global Hotel Alliance accelerates responsible tourism initiatives



Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and its hotel brands are ramping up their responsible tourism efforts in 2022 with new initiatives. The largest alliance of independent hotel brands, encompassing more than 800 hotels across 40 brands in 100 countries, aims support projects that protect people and the planet. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels