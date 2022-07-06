Disneyâ€™s The Lion King set for Abu Dhabi debut

Marking its 25-year anniversary, Disneyâ€™s world-famous The Lion King musical is set for a four-week run in autumn at Yas Islandâ€™s Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.